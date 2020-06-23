Why a COVID-19 Vaccine Should Make Life Better But Is Unlikely to Completely Wipe Out Virus
Why a COVID-19 Vaccine Should Make Life Better But Is Unlikely to Completely Wipe Out Virus
As drug manufacturers and labs around the world close in on a coronavirus vaccine, health experts caution that there’s still a fight ahead to battle COVID-19.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
