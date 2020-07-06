Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: CASI, WTFC Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:53s - Published Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: CASI, WTFC Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At CASI Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, President Larry Zhang bought 20,153 shares of CASI, at a cost of $1.90 each, for a total investment of $38,291. Zhang was up about 18.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CASI trading as high as $2.25 at last check today. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 4.6% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Zhang in the past twelve months. And on Thursday, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased $35,058 worth of Wintrust Financial, purchasing 785 shares at a cost of $44.66 each. Before this latest buy, Sweeney bought WTFC on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $79,708 at an average of $63.46 per share. Wintrust Financial is trading off about 2.6% on the day Monday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: DMS, GABC



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI



As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago