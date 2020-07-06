Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: CASI, WTFC
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: CASI, WTFC

Monday 7/27 Insider Buying Report: CASI, WTFC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CASI Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, President Larry Zhang bought 20,153 shares of CASI, at a cost of $1.90 each, for a total investment of $38,291.

Zhang was up about 18.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CASI trading as high as $2.25 at last check today.

CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 4.6% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Zhang in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director Gary D.

Sweeney purchased $35,058 worth of Wintrust Financial, purchasing 785 shares at a cost of $44.66 each.

Before this latest buy, Sweeney bought WTFC on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $79,708 at an average of $63.46 per share.

Wintrust Financial is trading off about 2.6% on the day Monday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: DMS, GABC [Video]

Monday 7/20 Insider Buying Report: DMS, GABC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT [Video]

Monday 7/13 Insider Buying Report: KIRK, AXGT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI [Video]

Monday 7/6 Insider Buying Report: AMZN, OHI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published