Massachusetts Expands Free Coronavirus Testing To 8 More Communities

Why a COVID-19 Vaccine Should Make Life Better But Is Unlikely to Completely Wipe Out VirusAs drug manufacturers and labs around the world close in on a coronavirus vaccine, health experts caution that there’s still a fight ahead to battle COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Revere opens free COVID-19 testing siteA drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now open in Revere.
Jersey Shore Lifeguards Test Positive For COVIDMore than two dozen lifeguards have tested positive for the coronavirus in two beach communities along the Jersey Shore.