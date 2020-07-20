Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs cabinet meeting, revolutionary decision underway

|
|
Uddhav Thackeray seeks PM help to set up infectious disease hospitalMaharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sought support and help from the Centre for setting up a permanent infectious disease hospital and research..
IndiaTimes
Expose Maharashtra govt's 'failure': JP Nadda to state BJP cadreBJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government's "failure". In..
IndiaTimes
'Will attend Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan,' says Uddhav Thackeray in 'Saamana' interview, dares opposition to topple Maha govtRegarding Ayodhya, Thackeray said that he had gone to the temple city even when he was not the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and had received respect there, so..
DNA
COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63.92%
Maharashtra HM gifts Rs 1 lakh to 85-yr-old 'lathi-kathi' artist
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager summoned by police
|
|
|
