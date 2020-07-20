Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs cabinet meeting, revolutionary decision underway

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 63.92%



Recovery rate of India stands at 63.92% with above 32,000 recoveries on July 27. The active case percentage is 33.80% while the death rate is 2.28% in the country. Around 8,706 patients were discharged on July 27 in Maharashtra taking the total number of discharge patient to 2,21,944. Recovery rate in the state is 57.84%. As on July 27, there are 1,47,592 active cases in the state. West Bengal's COVID-19 case tally rises to 60,830. Discharged cases in WB stand at 39,917 while the death toll is 1, 411. 1134 fresh positive cases reported in Rajasthan on July 27. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 37,564 including 10,097 active cases and 25,663 discharged cases. Above 5, 471 recoveries were reported in Tamil Nadu on July 27 taking the recovery toll to 156526 in the state. 41, 380 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Gujarat till July 27. 22 deaths and 1,052 COVID19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Gujarat's case tally rises to 56,874 including 13,146 active cases and 2,348 deaths.

