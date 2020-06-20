Syrian refugees grow crops from old mattresses

|
Syria Country in the Middle East
Hezbollah fighters battle Israeli troops on northern frontier
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:54Published
Iran: We’ll make US regret harassing airlinerTehran has pledged that it will take necessary action to make Washington regret the recent harassment of an Iranian passenger plane by two US fighter jets...
WorldNews
Blast in Syrian market town near Turkish border kills eight peopleA bomb that exploded on Sunday morning in a vegetable market in a north Syrian border town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killed eight people..
WorldNews
Israel strikes Syrian army positions in retaliatory attack, army saysThe Israeli military on Friday said its helicopters struck Syrian army targets in response to mortars fired toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. "A number..
WorldNews
University of Sheffield university in Sheffield, United Kingdom
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees United Nations agency mandated to protect and support refugees
UNHCR Chief: Europe 'not able to deal' with record-high refugee movements
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:03Published
Refugee numbers have doubled in last decade - U.N.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
|
