Syrian refugees grow crops from old mattresses
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Syrian refugees, working with experts from University of Sheffield and the United Nations Refugee Agency UNHCR, are using hydroponic farming to grow vertical gardens.

