Woman pepper sprays couple for not wearing masks
Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Ash O'Brien and her husband were eating a picnic at a dog park near San Diego, California when a woman pepper-sprayed both of them for not wearing masks, even though they were eating.

