Protest outside Gov. Newsom's Fair Oaks home

THE FIRSTACTIVITY WE'VE SEEN OUT OF THEGOVERNOR'S MANSION, THISMORNING AS A MOTORCADE LEAVESAFTER PROTESTERS HAD BEENSTATIONED OUTSIDE HERE FORMOST OF THE MORNING NOW WE'RETALKING ABOUT A PROTEST THATFOCUS LARGELY ON THEINCARCERATED POPULATION NOWWHETHER THEY WERE INCARCERATEDTHROUGH A CONVICTION FORBREAKING THE LAW OR PEOPLE WHOWERE DETAINED ON SUSPICION ORA VALIDATION OF HAVING BEEN INTHE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY SO HASTO DO WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTSAN INMATE AT RISK FOR COVID-19PROTESTERS DESCENDED ON THEGOVERNOR'S HOME, SOME CHAINTHEMSELVES TO THE GOVERNOR'SDOOR, OTHERS HAVE STATIONEDTHEMSELVES OUT FRONT CHAININGTHEMSELVES TO EACH OTHER ANDALL ABOUT 14 PEOPLE MADE ASTAND RIGHT THERE ON THEGROUNDS BUT.DISPLAYS YOU CAN SEE INTHIS VIDEO HERE WAS MUCHBIGGER DOZENS OF OTHERPROTESTERS DID RALLY AROUNDFOR THE CAUSE THEY WERECALLING ON THE GOVERNOR INSOME CASES TO RELEASE PEOPLEWHO ARE INCARCERATED TO STOPBETWEEN PRESENCE TO SUBTRANSFERS OF PEOPLE WHOHEADING FOR ICE DETENTIONESSENTIALLY WANTED TO DO ASMUCH AS THEY CAN TO REMOVEPEOPLE FROM A SITUATION WHERECOVID-19 COULD CONTINUE TOSPREAD WITHIN THE INCARCERATEDCOMMUNITY NOW CHP WATCH THISUNFOLD FOR A COUPLE OF HOURSWE DID SEE THEM GOING UP TOINDIVIDUAL PEOPLE THAT WERECHAINED TELLING THEM THAT THEYWERE GOING TO NEED TO LEAVEENOUGH.

CHP SPOKESPERSON LATERSAID THAT THEY WERE GIVINGPEOPLE THE OPTION TO GO.

TOTELLING THEM THAT IF THEYDIDN'T THEY WERE SUBJECT TOARREST THEN THEY MADE A 3ANNOUNCEMENT OVER ALOUDSPEAKER TELLING PEOPLE TOMOVE OUT OF THE AREA.

DID MAKETHOSE ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THEVAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE DIDCOMPLY AND THEY MOVED DOWN THEBLOCK AND A HALF OR ABOUT AHALF-BLOCK BROTHER AND THENTHERE ARE THE 14 PEOPLE WHOMADE THEIR STAND IN FRONT OFTHE GOVERNOR'S GATE, 10REACHING TO EACH OTHER IN FORROUTINE TO THE GATES.

ONEPERSON ASKED A COUPLE OFPEOPLE IDENTIFIED THEMSELVESAS UNDOCUMENTED WE SPOKE WITHONE OF THEM TAKE A LISTEN IFYOU REALLY CARES ABOUT BLACKLIVES IF YOU REALLY CARE ABOUTBROWN AND BLACK PEOPLE AREBEING AFFECTEDDISPROPORTIONATELY BY THEPANDEMIC.AND HE NEEDS TO ACT NOW.IN ALL 14 PEOPLE WEREARRESTED THE 14 THAT MADETHEIR STAND THERE IN FRONT OFTHE GOVERNOR'S GET THEY FACECHARGES, INCLUDING TRESPASSINGAND VANDALISM THE VANDALISMWOULD BE RIDING ON THE GROUNDTHERE SOME OF THAT PAIN SOMEOF THAT'S CHOCK REPORTING FROMFAIR OAKS KARMA DICKERSON FOX,40 NEWS.

