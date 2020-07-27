Pittsburgh Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm Not Kneeling For The Flag' Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:18s - Published 4 minutes ago Pittsburgh Steelers' Stephon Tuitt: 'I'm Not Kneeling For The Flag' Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive end Stephon Tuitt made his stance about kneeling during the national anthem clear in a series of tweets Monday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eric Bell RT @KDKA: “Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that." Pittsburgh Steelers' Stephon Tuitt says he w… 2 minutes ago Mike Ward Pittsburgh Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt: ‘I’m Not Kneeling For The Flag’ – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/O9tinBElUJ 8 minutes ago #HotRodPod RT @balleralert: Pittsburgh Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt sends a message to athletes and explains why he won’t be kneeling https://t.co/I14rNHYg… 30 minutes ago Mark Skol, Jr. RT @WNDU: "I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that." Former Notre Dame star and Pittsburgh Steelers’ d… 54 minutes ago Craze RT @WPXIFinalWord: Not taking a knee: Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt tweets he’ll stand for national anthem https://t.co/x1pzb8PlJR 1 hour ago WNDU "I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that." Former Notre Dame star and Pittsbur… https://t.co/Mq6clPW1UU 1 hour ago Eagle RT @WPXI: Not taking a knee: Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt tweets he’ll stand for national anthem https://t.co/rpTmOAP5Bl https://t.co/BlYzFwXB… 1 hour ago