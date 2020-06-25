Nick Swisher on new MLB rules and what Clayton Kershaw's injury means for the Dodgers
Nick Swisher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the new MLB rules implemented for extra innings.
Plus, hear Nick's thoughts on what Clayton Kershaw's injuries mean for the Dodgers.
