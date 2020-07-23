Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies Of COVID-19
Mayor Robert Garcia said his mother had died after testing positive just earlier this month.
Jasmine Viel reports.
Demon RT @ABC7: JUST IN: Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia's mother has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, he announced today. https://… 1 minute ago
