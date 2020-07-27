Global  
 

Coronavirus Outbreak Strikes Miami Marlins
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Coronavirus Outbreak Strikes Miami Marlins
Joe Holden has the latest details.
Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with coronavirus

The Miami Marlins' home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle Times


LEADING OFF: Virus fears force changes in lineups, plans

The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are waiting to see how COVID-19 affects them heading into the...
Seattle Times - Published

Miami Marlins cancel home opener as COVID-19 hits team: reports

The Miami Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles scheduled for later on Monday has been...
CBC.ca - Published


Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak from the Miami Marlins has caused the postponement of Monday night’s Marlins home opener in Miami and it has ripple effects for the Yankees.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published
MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published
Orioles Game Cancelled After COVID-19 Outbreak Among Marlins, Reports Say [Video]

Orioles Game Cancelled After COVID-19 Outbreak Among Marlins, Reports Say

A Orioles game scheduled for Monday night in Miami was cancelled, according to multiple reports, after a coronavirus outbreak was reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published