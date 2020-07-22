Global  
 

Cast Talk 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Cast members David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan and Justin H.

Min speak with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about season 2 of Netflix's superhero drama "The Umbrella Academy".

What to expect from Season 2 of 'The Umbrella Academy'

The cast of Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' gives us an inside peek into the new season. Read...
Mashable - Published


Top 10 Best Moments From The Umbrella Academy Season 1 [Video]

Top 10 Best Moments From The Umbrella Academy Season 1

If you thought your family get-togethers were memorable, check out these moments from "The Umbrella Academy" Season 1. For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest, most unique, emotionally..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:18Published
Ellen Page, Tom Hopper Tease 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 [Video]

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper Tease 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2

Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" features multiple timelines, a Nordic hitman and a nuclear apocalypse that everyone is trying to avoid. The cast, including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Emmy..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:21Published