Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

League Managers Association
LMA awards: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp named manager of the yearLiverpool's Jurgen Klopp is named the League Managers Association manager of the year after leading his club to their first English title in 30 years.
BBC News
BBC News
Football management a 'permanent state of psychological crisis'League Managers Association chief executive Richard Bevan says Nigel Pearson's sacking as Watford boss was "disappointing".
BBC News
BBC News
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for ZenitRussian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England
Anthony Walker: BBC drama part of his legacy, mother saysThe TV drama tells the story of murdered Liverpool student Anthony Walker and the future he deserved.
BBC News
Premier League 2019/20 in pictures
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12Published
League Managers Association Awards
|
