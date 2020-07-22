Global  
 

Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Juergen Klopp named League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

LMA awards: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp named manager of the year

 Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is named the League Managers Association manager of the year after leading his club to their first English title in 30 years.
BBC News

 Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is named the League Managers Association manager of the year after leading his club to their first English title in 30 years.
BBC News

BBC News

BBC News

Klopp hails 'Liverpool legend' Lovren as defender signs for Zenit

 Russian club Zenit St Petersburg sign Croatia defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool for £10.9m on a three-year deal.
BBC News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

BBC News
Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented Premier Leaguecampaign following its conclusion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:12Published

