Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Juergen Klopp named League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Premier League 2019/20 in pictures Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented Premier Leaguecampaign following its conclusion.

The TV drama tells the story of murdered Liverpool student Anthony Walker and the future he deserved.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is named the League Managers Association manager of the year after leading his club to their first English title in 30 years.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is named the League Managers Association manager of the year after leading his club to their first English title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers’ Association manager of the year after guiding...