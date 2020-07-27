Global  
 

American flag lowered as China takes over closed US consulate in Chengdu
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
American flag lowered as China takes over closed US consulate in Chengdu

American flag lowered as China takes over closed US consulate in Chengdu

Footage filmed on July 27 shows the American flag being lowered after China requested the US consulate in Chengdu to be closed.At 6:18 a.m.

