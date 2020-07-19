|
|
|
|
Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News
|
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Remembering 'Enter the Dragon,' 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Actor John Saxon | THR News
John Saxon, the rugged actor who kicked around with Bruce Lee in 'Enter the Dragon' and appeared in three 'Nightmare on Elm Street' movies for director Wes Craven, died Saturday.
He was 83.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
John Saxon, the actor who kicked around with Bruce Lee in 'Enter the Dragon' and appeared in three...
Mid-Day - Published
Also reported by •CTV News •AceShowbiz •Chicago S-T •Indian Express
|
With a career spanning more than six decades, Saxon has over 200 films and hundreds of shows to his...
Hindu - Published
Also reported by •Chicago S-T •Indian Express
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|