Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump seen wearing face mask again
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Trump seen wearing face mask again

Trump seen wearing face mask again

U.S. President Donald Trump donned a face mask during his visit to Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina on Monday.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing plant makes components for a potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate under development.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump greets 'Walking Marine' at White House

 President Donald Trump greeted a former marine and Vietnam veteran, who walked from Stokesdale, North Carolina to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the..
USATODAY.com

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the..
WorldNews
Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial [Video]

Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial

Moderna said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed anti-coronavirus program. Jillian Kitchener reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Morrisville, North Carolina Morrisville, North Carolina Town in North Carolina, United States


North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

North Carolina professor who resigned amid controversy over his 'vile' tweets found dead

 University of North Carolina Wilmington professor Mike Adams drew backlash for tweets the university called "vile". He was recently found dead.
USATODAY.com
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says wearing face mask 'patriotic' in tweet showing his face covered

After months of refusing to encourage mask-wearing, Donald Trump has tweeted a photo of himself with...
SBS - Published Also reported by •euronews


Trump tweets photo of himself wearing coronavirus mask: 'nobody more Patriotic than me'

President Trump, after months of refusing to wear a coronavirus face mask in public, posted a photo...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsIndependent


Trump says he has no plans to implement nationwide mask order

President Trump said he will not consider a national face mask mandate in an upcoming "Fox News...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

andie2k15

Andie @FOX10Phoenix It is still America. Freedom of speech? Freedom to be stupid and ignorant? I have seen BLM face masks… https://t.co/YO8pD78Doc 6 hours ago

DeezNauffts

Fabinho Only Scores Corkers Been on Twitter for 5 minutes this morning and already seen a couple in Walmart wearing swastika face coverings and… https://t.co/9B9qbvr9QJ 7 hours ago

skipanderson52

Skip Anderson Trump is happy. https://t.co/3jCJezz2Tu 18 hours ago

centsible

Centsible RT @silverncopper: Trump mocked the use of face masks and was not publicly seen wearing one until earlier this month. He shouldn't get the… 1 day ago

silverncopper

Antonia Cabral " Resister" Vote Blue No Matter Who Trump mocked the use of face masks and was not publicly seen wearing one until earlier this month. He shouldn't get… https://t.co/VCiDYNqxFQ 1 day ago

Joycelmcgill

Joyce McGill RT @j_saal: ah.... the old Trump T-shirt /swastika face mask combo. ALWAYS the right outfit to wear on a night out. @TheGailyGrind Outrage… 1 day ago

j_saal

Jenny ah.... the old Trump T-shirt /swastika face mask combo. ALWAYS the right outfit to wear on a night out.… https://t.co/okpAY3MjjF 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida [Video]

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the Jacksonville convention on Thursday. Donald Trump, via 'The New York Times' Trump was responsible..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Gov. Newsom Applauds Pres. Trump For Wearing A Mask [Video]

Gov. Newsom Applauds Pres. Trump For Wearing A Mask

The governor also announced new large contract with a China company for more PPE.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:20Published
President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better [Video]

President Trump Says Pandemic Will "Probably" Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Laura Podesta reports during a White House briefing, Trump said wearing a mask will have an impact.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published