Demonstrators answer to their mayor Ted Wheeler during protest in Portland, Oregon
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
This footage was filmed and produced 22 July 2020.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city.

Earlier in the night, Wheeler was mostly jeered as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents but was briefly applauded when he shouted “Black Lives Matter” and pumped his fist in the air.

The mayor has opposed federal agents’ presence in Oregon’s largest city, but he has faced harsh criticism from many sides and his presence wasn’t welcomed by many, who yelled and swore at him.

Filmed by Jahdi Levvi.




