Lake House opens in Sylvan Beach
Video Credit: WKTV
The Oneida Indian Nation's new property, The Lake House, opened in Sylvan Beach on Monday.

Indian nation property - we've been telling you about - on oneida lake.

Day one included a welcome by oneida nation representative ray halbritter.... oneida county executive anthony picente.... and more.

--a socially distanced grand opening ceremony.

The venue features gambling, food and drinks.

--many businesses in the beach welcome their new neighbor.

23:01:23 what's that saying...when the tide goes up all the ships rise.

I think that's t way they're oking at it.

I thinkhey see it asa por beautiful villag..we've gotworld locations.

I think it's just another beautiful destination here 23:01:46 the lake house opens amid the pandemic.

It's restricting access for guests traveling from any of the locations on new york's travel advisory list.

And guests and employees will be screened before entering.

