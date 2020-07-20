|
MSDH reports 653 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths Monday
|
July 27, 2020
Look at the current coronavirus situation in mississippi.
The state reported 653 cases today which brings the state total to 52-thousand-957 cases since the state began reporting in mid-march.
The state also reported 6 new deaths the state's death toll is now at 1- thousand-501.
