Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 653 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths Monday
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
MSDH reports 653 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths Monday
July 27, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Look at the current coronavirus situation in mississippi.

The state reported 653 cases today which brings the state total to 52-thousand-957 cases since the state began reporting in mid-march.

The state also reported 6 new deaths the state's death toll is now at 1- thousand-501.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Oregon nears 15,000 total COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive...
Seattle Times - Published

US Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Cases In Two Weeks

A sharp drop in the number of new daily coronavirus cases and deaths has been recorded in the United...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Malaysia considers making face masks compulsory in public

Malaysian health authorities recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Monday, lifting the total since the...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Stats Snapshot 7-27-20 [Video]

Coronavirus Stats Snapshot 7-27-20

Florida's 8,892 new cases are the lowest in a week.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:44Published
Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases

Florida Passes New York in Recorded Coronavirus Cases It is second behind California on the list of most affected states. According to Reuters, California and Florida have 448,497 and 423,855 cases,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 839 Additional Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 839 Additional Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 839 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, in addition to four more deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published