Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep.

John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

