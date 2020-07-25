Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol
Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep.
John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. CapitolThe late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.
Rep. John Lewis Honored In Philadelphia In 2016Lewis was awarded the Liberty Medal.
John Lewis To Lie In State At U.S. Capitol RotundaLongtime congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda today and tomorrow.