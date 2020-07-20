Global  
 

Congressman John Lewis Laid To Rest
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Congressman John Lewis Laid To Rest
CBS4's Natalie Brand has more on how Lewis is being remembered.
Black Lives Matter co-founders, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. on legacy of John Lewis

Congressman John Lewis' legacy has inspired a new generation of civil rights activists, including...
CBS News - Published

‘A True Patriot’: Elijah Cummings’ Widow Maya Cummings Pays Emotional Tribute to John Lewis on Fox News

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of late congressman and civil rights activist Elijah Cummings,...
Mediaite - Published

John Lewis, Sharecroppers' Son, Is Given A Heroes Sendoff In Alabama

People from across Alabama turned out to honor the life of Congressman John Lewis. He was born in...
NPR - Published


RepOHalleran

Rep. Tom O'Halleran Today I joined my colleagues in paying our respects to Congressman John Lewis as he laid in state in the U.S. Capit… https://t.co/PBCL3Vw89s 49 seconds ago

ArkanghellC

Arkanghell Caleb RT @dwnews: The body of US Congressman John Lewis lied in state on Monday in the Capitol building in Washington. It is the first time the… 6 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News The body of US Congressman John Lewis lied in state on Monday in the Capitol building in Washington. It is the fir… https://t.co/nM9paRb0NT 24 minutes ago

BennieGoldstein

Benjamin Goldstein RT @bshelburne: Any comment from @GovernorKayIvey on this? If you missed it, an Alabama Republican lawmaker attended an event honoring the… 47 minutes ago

ranman09

RanMan — 🎇✨🎆🎉🎊🍾🥂 RT @Blackbird_74: @ABC I'm watching the motorcade of Congressman John Lewis on tv. In a few days, I have to watch my own biological uncle,… 52 minutes ago

EbooPatel

Eboo Patel RT @DavidLJohnston1: A good word from @EbooPatel as Congressman John Lewis is laid in state today. Besides his tireless interfaith outreach… 53 minutes ago

DavidLJohnston1

David L. Johnston A good word from @EbooPatel as Congressman John Lewis is laid in state today. Besides his tireless interfaith outre… https://t.co/yYWixuB2uV 2 hours ago

Christin210

Christin #RESIST n RT @CBSEveningNews: HONORING JOHN LEWIS: Civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis is laid in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. "It is… 2 hours ago


Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol [Video]

Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

The late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published
Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol [Video]

Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol

Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:24Published
Rep. John Lewis Honored In Philadelphia In 2016 [Video]

Rep. John Lewis Honored In Philadelphia In 2016

Lewis was awarded the Liberty Medal.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:59Published