Congressman John Lewis Laid To Rest

Rep. Tom O'Halleran Today I joined my colleagues in paying our respects to Congressman John Lewis as he laid in state in the U.S. Capit… https://t.co/PBCL3Vw89s 49 seconds ago

Arkanghell Caleb RT @dwnews: The body of US Congressman John Lewis lied in state on Monday in the Capitol building in Washington. It is the first time the… 6 minutes ago

DW News The body of US Congressman John Lewis lied in state on Monday in the Capitol building in Washington. It is the fir… https://t.co/nM9paRb0NT 24 minutes ago

Benjamin Goldstein RT @bshelburne: Any comment from @GovernorKayIvey on this? If you missed it, an Alabama Republican lawmaker attended an event honoring the… 47 minutes ago

RanMan — 🎇✨🎆🎉🎊🍾🥂 RT @Blackbird_74: @ABC I'm watching the motorcade of Congressman John Lewis on tv. In a few days, I have to watch my own biological uncle,… 52 minutes ago

Eboo Patel RT @DavidLJohnston1: A good word from @EbooPatel as Congressman John Lewis is laid in state today. Besides his tireless interfaith outreach… 53 minutes ago

David L. Johnston A good word from @EbooPatel as Congressman John Lewis is laid in state today. Besides his tireless interfaith outre… https://t.co/yYWixuB2uV 2 hours ago