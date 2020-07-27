Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia Health Departments Says No Risk To Community Due To Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Philadelphia Health Departments Says No Risk To Community Due To Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak
Stephanie Stahl reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements [Video]

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published
Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak from the Miami Marlins has caused the postponement of Monday night’s Marlins home opener in Miami and it has ripple effects for the Yankees.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published
MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:40Published