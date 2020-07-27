Philadelphia Health Departments Says No Risk To Community Due To Marlins' COVID-19 Outbreak



Related videos from verified sources MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements



[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 20 minutes ago Yankees, Phillies Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak



A coronavirus outbreak from the Miami Marlins has caused the postponement of Monday night’s Marlins home opener in Miami and it has ripple effects for the Yankees. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:17 Published 5 hours ago MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak



According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:40 Published 6 hours ago