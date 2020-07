Armenian diaspora in Greece hold anti-Azerbaijan protest Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:01s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:01s - Published Armenian diaspora in Greece hold anti-Azerbaijan protest Citizens of Armenian descent in Greece's second city, Thessaloniki, staged an anti-Azerbaijan protest on Monday (July 27). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this