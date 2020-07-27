Global  
 

Mobile Neighborhood testing
Those numbers... the city is continuing its mobile neighborhood coronavirus testing program.

Fs vo bullets:no mobile neighborhood testing program fayette county - consolidated baptist church - fre ... the city announced today the free testing program will be at consolidated baptist church on russell cave road.

Once again... people can drive-up or walk-up for testing.

The program is focused on providing testing to areas where there have been a disproportionate increase in cases.

To date, over 4,200 tests have been administered through the program.

For more information on the testing... including times.... go to wtvq- dot-com.

