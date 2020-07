Imani Asks Crystal for Dating Advice Video Credit: Flex & Shanice - Duration: 00:55s - Published 10 minutes ago Imani Asks Crystal for Dating Advice When Imani asks Crystal for tips on how to get an older boy's attention, Crystal tells her, "all men think with the same thing: their stomachs." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this