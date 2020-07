Armenian diaspora in Greece hold anti-Azerbaijan protest Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Armenian diaspora in Greece hold anti-Azerbaijan protest Citizens of Armenian descent in Greece's second city, Thessaloniki, staged an anti-Azerbaijan protest on Monday (July 27). Protesters held a moment of silence for Armenian soldiers killed in recent skirmishes with Azerbaijani troops. Armenia and Azerbaijan remain at odds over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan's borders. 0

