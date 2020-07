Related videos from verified sources Congress Working On Another Coronavirus Relief Package As Unemployment Benefits Set To Expire



Emergency unemployment benefits are set to run out on July 31 for more than 20 million Americans if Congress doesn't reach a deal on the second coronavirus stimulus package. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:17 Published 5 days ago Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks



Donald Trump on Monday said he supported a second round of direct payments to Americans. The CARES Act authorized an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits. As that winds down at the end.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on June 24, 2020