Hurricane Hanna: Colorado Red Cross Sending Volunteers To Texas
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Hurricane Hanna: Colorado Red Cross Sending Volunteers To Texas

Hurricane Hanna: Colorado Red Cross Sending Volunteers To Texas

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado are heading to Texas to help people caught in the path of Hurricane Hanna.

