How to vote safely at home
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
How to vote safely at home
Making sure your vote counts without risk
Campaign 2020 we are 99 days away from the general election... and minneosta's primary election is just over two weeks away.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live with some information about voting without putting oneself in jeapardy.

Amy and george ?

"* the olmsted county election office is right inside the government center.

Instead of voting in person this year ?

"*?

"* peopl being encouraged to vote by mail or absentee ballot.

According to the minneosta secretary of state's website ?*- you can vote early up until august 10th for the minnesota primary election.

And from september 18th through november 2nd for the general election.

D?

"*f?

"*l party cha ken martin tells me it's important for people to get out and vote this year ?

"* because the stakes are high up and down the ticket.xxx most people would agree, regardless of party, that this is probably the most important election that we've seen in any of our lifetimes.

The stakes are extremely high.

We want to make sure that people know about this election, that they're prepared to get out and vote, exercise their right, and participate in this democracy.

You've probably received a voting application in the mail.

Minnesota's secretary of state steve simon says there will be protections agains mail ballot fraud or voting more than once.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt thanks calyn.

We did reach out to the republican party of minnesota for comment ?

"* but have not yet heard back.///




