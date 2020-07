MSDH makes it easier for parents to register students

YEAR AROUNDTHE CORNER REGISTRATIONS ARECURRENTLY UNDER WAY.THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISDOINGTHEIR PART TO HELP OUT..

THEYARE HOSTING ONE-STOP CURBSIDEEVENTS FOR PARENTS TO PICK UPDIFFERENTFORMS NEEDED TO REGISTERCHILDREN INSCHOOL...EVEN THOUGHT SCHOOL MAY BEVIRTUAL OR ON SIGHT THEDOCUMENTS ARE STILL NEEDED TOMAKE SURE THE PARENTS ANDEVERYONE ELSE IS DOCUMENTEDPROPERLY.OFFICIALS WITH MISSISSIPPI VITALRECORDS SAY FAMILIES WHO COMEWON'T HAVE TO GET OUT OF THEIRCARS AND WILL BE ABLETO GET MOST RECORDS THAT ARENEEDED TOGET STARTED IN SCHOOL.

WE AREPROVIDING THE BIRTHCERTIFICATES, DEATHCERTIFICATES, MARRIAGECERTIFICATES AND THE 121 ALLTHESESERVICES ARE PROVIDED BYCURBSIDE.THE 121 IS YOUR CHILD'SIMMUNIZATION RECORDSREGARDLESS IF YOUR CHILD ISGOING TO SCHOOL VIRTUALLY OR INPERSON THE FORMS ARE STILLNEEDED.PARENTS SAY HAVING THE ONESTOP SHOP IS VERY HELPFU< I HAVE TWO YOUNGER KIDS,THAT'S STARTING SCHOOL AND INEED THEY BIRTH CERTIFICATE; YOUHAVE TO GO THROUGH A LOT OFPAPERWORK NOW TO GET THE KIDREGISTERED.

SO ONE PIECE OFPAPER CAN KEEP YOU FROM GETTINGYOUR CHILD REGISTERED.THEYARE OPEN FROM 8 A-M AND 4-30P-M, THEYARE OPEN DURING LUNCH.

HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE ASKING PARENTS TOSTAYINSIDE VEHICLES...THEY ASK THAT YOU CALL THENUMBER ON THEPARKING SIGN WHEN YOU ARRIVE...THIS IS VERY UNIQUE FOR USTHIS IS A FIRST TIME THING AS ISCOVID-19 BUT WE ASK THATEVERYONE WORK WITH US ANDUNDERSTAND PATIENCE ISREQUIRED IN THIS PROCESS.

THEEVENT WILL RUN THROUGH AUGUST7THMARCUS HUNTER 16 WAPT NEWS.

