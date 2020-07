Latte and the Magic Waterstone Movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:42s - Published 10 minutes ago Latte and the Magic Waterstone Movie Latte and the Magic Waterstone Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest. Directors: Mimi Maynard, Paulette Victor-Lifton, Regina Welker Writers: Martin Behnke, Andrea Deppert, Marina Martins Stars: Ashley Bornancin, Danny Fehsenfeld, Timur Bartels 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this h 🤍 latte and the magic waterstone looks like such a good movie pls- 5 days ago