Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe Trailer

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe- Official Teaser Trailer - HBO World champion soccer player and trailblazing activist Megan Rapinoe is coming to HBO Sports.

In Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe, the iconic star athlete hosts a fearless conversation with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, and acclaimed television host Hasan Minhaj.

