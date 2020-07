Love in the Time of Corona Trailer

Love in the Time of Corona Trailer - Freeform - Plot synopsis: Four interwoven stories about the search for love and connection during a time of quarantine.

Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, L.

Scott Caldwell, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Ava Bellows release date August 22 and 23, 2020 (on Freeform) August 24, 2020 (Freeform via Hulu)