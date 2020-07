Palm Beach County high school students to receive $5,000 for ‘Student Leaders’ internship

Four Palm Beach County high school students are learning exactly what employers are looking for as the job market evolves.

WITH OUR INITIATIVE’THEREBOUND SOUTH FLORIDATONIGHT WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5LINNIE SUPALL TAKES A LOOK ATTHE CHANGING LANDSCAPE OFSUMMER INTERNSHIPS& AND WHATEMPLOYERS WANT*ALL JOBSEEKERS TO KNOW.<< AFTER FLORIDA SCHOOLSROLLED OUT DIGITAL LEARNING INMID- MARCH&.

KATHERINE OUNG -A RISING SENIOR AT DREYFOOSSCHOOL OF THE ARTSÃMADEANOTHER PIVOT WHEN HER SUMMERINTERNSHIP WENT DIGITAL.

ITBEEN AN IMPORTANT TRAINING FORME ON HOW TO NAVIGATE IN ADIGITAL WORKSPACE THE RISINGSENIOR FROM WELLINGTON ISPASSIONATE ABOUT CIVICENGAGEMENT AND POLITICS& SHEWAS ONE OF FOUR PALM BEACHCOUNTY HIGH SCHOOLERS SELECTEDFOR BANK OF AMERICASTUDENT LEADERSHIP PROGRAM.THIS PROGRAM REALLY TEACHESTHEM ABOUT CULTURE AND HOWIMPORTANT CULTURE IS IN EVERYEMPLOYER TODAY& ITTO GET JOB SKILLS ANDUNDERSTAND WHAT THE FUTUREJOBS LOOK LIKE THE STUDENTLEADERS WILL RECEIVE A 5-THOUSAND DOLLAR STIPEND& BUTFABIOLA BRUMLEYÃTHE PALMBEACH COUNTY PRESIDENT OF BANKOF AMERICA - EMPHASIZED THEVALUE FOR*ALL JOB SEEKERS TOUNDERSTANDÃEMPLOYER NEEDSARE EVOLVING.

WE HAVETECHNOLOGY, WE HAVE LIFESCIENCES, WE HAVE AVIATION, WEHAVE HOSPITALITY&.

THERELOT OF DIFFERENT JOB SKILLSTHAT ARE REQUIRED HERE IN PALMBEACH COUNTY AND THIS STUDENTPROGRAM IS DESIGNED STUDENTSARE EXPOSED TO THE SOCIALNEEDS OF THE COMMUNITY.KATHERINE OUNG AND HER TEAMARE EXAMINING POLICY CHANGESTHAT COULD IMPROVE GRADUATIONRATES.

IABOUT SOCIAL ECONOMIC ISSUESTHAT ARE GOING ON, THERELOT OF SKILLS THAT I FEEL LIKEIMANAGEMENT AND COMMUNICATINGWITH MY PEERS ONLINE FINDINGCREATIVE SOLUTIONS TOCOLLABORATE&WHILE IMPROVINGTHE COMMUNITY.

HOPEFULLY THEPANDEMIC WILL BE OVER BEFOREITSPACE.

IN PALM BEACH COUNTYLINNIE SUPALL WPTV.