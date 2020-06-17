Global  
 

Post Malone to launch world beer pong league?
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Post Malone to launch world beer pong league?

Post Malone to launch world beer pong league?

Post Malone reportedly wants to launch a world beer pong league, as he's filed a trademark for the term "World Pong League".

