Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s
A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep.

John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and where his body will lie in state through Tuesday.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

