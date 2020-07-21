Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

|
|
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader
AP Top Stories July 27 PHere's the latest for Monday, July 27th: World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine test gets underway; Hong Kong announces new restrictions amid virus surge; Late Rep...
Family travels to honor Rep. John Lewis in personPeople traveled to the United States Capitol to honor the late John Lewis by seeing the congressman's casket and paying their respects in person. (July..
Congressional leaders pay respects to Rep. LewisAt a ceremony in the US Capitol rotunda, Lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, a long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights movement...
Donald Trump says he won't attend John Lewis' memorial services"No, I won't be going, no," Trump said when asked if he'll pay respects to Lewis on Monday as he departed for a trip to North Carolina.
United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress
In pictures: Civil rights icon John Lewis honoured at US capitolThe Georgia Democrat is the first African-American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.
Casket of Rep. John Lewis arrives at US CapitolThe casket carrying the body of the late Rep. John Lewis arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon. He will lie in state before his private funeral in Atlanta..
Capitol Hill United States historic place
Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a YearThe attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
FEMA on Capitol Hill defending virus responseFEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor is on Capitol Hill Wednesday to answer questions on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. (July 22)
$600 unemployment bonus is set to run out in days as Congress rushes to negotiate next COVID billHouse Democrats are demanding the $600 boost simply be extended but many Republicans on Capitol Hill have dubbed the extension a non-starter.
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Trump greets 'Walking Marine' at White HousePresident Donald Trump greeted a former marine and Vietnam veteran, who walked from Stokesdale, North Carolina to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the..
Scientists identify the key enzyme behind body odourWASHINGTON D.C. : Scientists have discovered a unique enzyme responsible for the pungent characteristic smell we call body odour or BO. Researchers from the..
‘Our compassionate hero’Oklahomans pay tribute to late civil rights icon, Rep. John LewisNot long after arriving in Washington, D.C., as Oklahoma’s newest elected congressman, J.C. Watts decided to seize the opportunity. He invited Rep. John Lewis..
Singaporean Man Acted As Cutout Agent For Chinese Military, Used Americans For Intel
Lisa Bernhard American journalist
Tropical Storm Hanna wallops COVID-hit TX coast
Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases
|
|
|
|
