Coronavirus: Separating the facts from fear

News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf spoke with Singing River Health System to see how they’re advising the public on COVID-19.

With the coronavirus surging in our area, one of your best defenses is knowing the truth.

- still 34 deaths.- - with the coronavirus surging in- our area, one of- your best defenses is knowing - the truth.- news 25's lorraine weiskopf - spoke with singing- river health system to see how- they're advising the- public on covid-19.

- - lee bond, ceo, singing river- health system says, "we decided early on that there's alot of - fears out there - and mis number and mis truths.- so we started a little segment- called 'facts not - fears."

Facts not fears is a public - forum addressing common - questions or concerns about the- virus.

Signing river health - care infection prevention - specialist and infectious - disease specialist worked on th- forum.

Facts not- fears covers serious questions- such as "are our hospitals running out of icu- beds?"

"we have 55 icu, 29 here in pascagoula in this hospital and- we have almost 400- - - - licence beds regular beds here,- in ocean spring we have close t- 140, so right now - were pretty good when it comes- to hospital beds."

Lorraine weiskopf, reporter - says, "they also have some lighthearted questions.

For - example, "a common way to get covid-19 is from- drinking a corona beer."

Lee bond, ceo, singing river- health system says, "yoyure probably- not going to get it from- drinking a corona unless you- share your beer, in that case - you'll probably get it."

Sarah duffey, media relations - director, singing river health- system, says,"we kinda threw that one in there to make peopl- laugh and no- - - - think about all the gloom and - doom" for more reliable answers - regarding the virus check out - signing river health's website- or facebook page.

- sarah duffey, media relations - director, singing river health- system, says,"the scary questions that the worlds going- to end or that we need to - buy all the supplies because- were np going to have access to- it later.

Wer trying- to get people to calm down and- that the facts are bigger than- the fear and were all - going to get through this - together.

- singing river health system is- hosting a free drive thru - corona testing event friday,- july 31 from 9am- 1pm at- gulfport- medical center.

- in pascagoula, lorraine -