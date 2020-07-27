Global  
 

Coronavirus: Separating the facts from fear
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
With the coronavirus surging in our area, one of your best defenses is knowing the truth.

News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf spoke with Singing River Health System to see how they’re advising the public on COVID-19.

- still 34 deaths.- - with the coronavirus surging in- our area, one of- your best defenses is knowing - the truth.- news 25's lorraine weiskopf - spoke with singing- river health system to see how- they're advising the- public on covid-19.

- - lee bond, ceo, singing river- health system says, "we decided early on that there's alot of - fears out there - and mis number and mis truths.- so we started a little segment- called 'facts not - fears."

Facts not fears is a public - forum addressing common - questions or concerns about the- virus.

Signing river health - care infection prevention - specialist and infectious - disease specialist worked on th- forum.

Facts not- fears covers serious questions- such as "are our hospitals running out of icu- beds?"

"we have 55 icu, 29 here in pascagoula in this hospital and- we have almost 400- - - - licence beds regular beds here,- in ocean spring we have close t- 140, so right now - were pretty good when it comes- to hospital beds."

Lorraine weiskopf, reporter - says, "they also have some lighthearted questions.

For - example, "a common way to get covid-19 is from- drinking a corona beer."

Lee bond, ceo, singing river- health system says, "yoyure probably- not going to get it from- drinking a corona unless you- share your beer, in that case - you'll probably get it."

Sarah duffey, media relations - director, singing river health- system, says,"we kinda threw that one in there to make peopl- laugh and no- - - - think about all the gloom and - doom" for more reliable answers - regarding the virus check out - signing river health's website- or facebook page.

- sarah duffey, media relations - director, singing river health- system, says,"the scary questions that the worlds going- to end or that we need to - buy all the supplies because- were np going to have access to- it later.

Wer trying- to get people to calm down and- that the facts are bigger than- the fear and were all - going to get through this - together.

- singing river health system is- hosting a free drive thru - corona testing event friday,- july 31 from 9am- 1pm at- gulfport- medical center.

- in pascagoula, lorraine -




