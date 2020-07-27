Candace Is Determined to Find Benny Video Credit: The Haves and Have Nots - Duration: 02:24s - Published 1 week ago Candace Is Determined to Find Benny After Benny suddenly goes missing at the club, Mitch and Candace suspect that something is going on. When the owner doesn't give them any information about Benny's whereabouts, Candace reverts to old ways to get the answer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Mitch Sets Jim Straight



After refusing to give Jim his money back, Candace calls in a favor to Mitch to let Jim know that she is the one that's running the show. Credit: The Haves and Have Nots Duration: 02:53 Published 1 week ago Candace Discloses Who She Is to Derrick



When Derrick calls in hopes of reaching Hanna, Candace picks up the phone. Here, Candace reveals that she knows who Derrick is which leaves him at a loss for words. Derrick is eager to arrange a.. Credit: The Haves and Have Nots Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago Hanna Is Getting Suspicious of Candace



With the money missing from Hanna's account, Hanna is quick to assume that Candace is the culprit. Credit: The Haves and Have Nots Duration: 01:34 Published 1 week ago