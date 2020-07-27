Candace Is Determined to Find Benny
After Benny suddenly goes missing at the club, Mitch and Candace suspect that something is going on.
When the owner doesn't give them any information about Benny's whereabouts, Candace reverts to old ways to get the answer.
Mitch Sets Jim StraightAfter refusing to give Jim his money back, Candace calls in a favor to Mitch to let Jim know that she is the one that's running the show.
Candace Discloses Who She Is to DerrickWhen Derrick calls in hopes of reaching Hanna, Candace picks up the phone. Here, Candace reveals that she knows who Derrick is which leaves him at a loss for words. Derrick is eager to arrange a..
Hanna Is Getting Suspicious of CandaceWith the money missing from Hanna's account, Hanna is quick to assume that Candace is the culprit.