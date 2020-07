Florida mistake on child COVID-19 rate Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:19s - Published 2 minutes ago Florida mistake on child COVID-19 rate The Florida Department of Health says they mistakenly reported 30 percent of children tested positive for COVID-19. They say it's all due to a computer glitch. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FAREWELL AND BURIAL.IN WASHINGTON, LAURENBLANCHARD, FOX NEWS.INCORRECT CORONAVIRUS TESTINGMAKING A TOUGH DECISION FORPARENTS EVEN TOUGHER. THEFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHCLAIMS IT MISTAKENLY REPORTED30-PRECENT OF CHILDREN WHO GOTTESTED FOR COVID-19 HAVE THEVIRUS.THEY SAY IT’S ALL BECAUSE OF ACOMPUTER GLITCH.4 IN YOUR CORNER’S RACHEL LOYDHAS THE STORY.:23 - :28(LLINTRO)AN ETHICS EXPERT SAYS THISERROR COMES AT A REALLYCHALLENGING TIMEAS SCHOOLSTARTS NEXT MONTHAND AS PEOPREFUSE TO WEAR MASKS DESPITELOCAL MANDATES.YET ANOTHER TESTOF THE PUBLIC’S TRUST.LANDON FRIM IS AN ASSISTANTPROFESSOR OF ETHICS AT FLORIDAGULF COAST UNIVERSITYAND AS APARENT OF ELEMENTARY CHILDRENHEHAS A TOUGH DECISION TO MAKE.A lot of people are in the sameposition as us of trying tofigure out whether or not tosend their kids back in personto class.AND A RECENT ERROR IN THEFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH’SDATA MAKES THAT DECISION EVENHARDER. JULY TENTH’S DATA SHOWSROUGHLY A THIRD OF THE CHILDRENWHO TESTED FOR COVID-19 WEREPOSITIVE. NEARLY DOUBLE THE 17PERCENT RATE TWO WEEKS PRIOR.IN A STATEMENT TO FOX 4 THE DOHSAID A COMPUTER PROGRAMMINGERROR CAUSED THE FALSE SPIKE INCHILDREN’S CASES. THEY SAY APORTION OF NEGATIVE TESTSRESULTS WERE UNINTENTIONALLYEXCLUDED FROM THE PEDIATRICREPORT. AND IT’S SINCE BEENCORRECTED.THIS WEEK’S REPORT SHOWS THERATE IS 14 PERCENT AMONGCHILDREN GETTING TESTED. BUTFRIM SAYS THE ERROR STILL ADDSFUEL TO THE CONSPIRACY THEORYFIRE.Therefore making it that muchharder to get people to sociallydistance, and do all the thingswe know will actually hopefullymitigate this pandemic.AND FOR THOE DOUBTING THE DATAFRIM SAYS THE DOH SHOULD BE MORETRANSPARENT ABOUT THEIR PROCESSI certainly would appreciate asmuch raw data being out there.So, that as many professionalswithin the health community, andpeople who know something aboutstatistics can independently diginto it, and verify it.So people not only have faith inthe numbers, but have faith inthe procedure by which thesenumbers are collected.BUT HE SAYS EVEN THAT WON’TSATISFY EVERYONE.The very fact that we’re in apoliticized environment willmean that that owning up won’tbe sufficient for some part ofthe population.CHECK YOUR LOCAL DISTRICT





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 9-year-old girl dies from COVID-19



A nine year old in Florida has died from COVID-19. This makes her the youngest victim of the virus yet. She is the 5th child to die in Florida from thecoronavirus. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 9 hours ago COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes



Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago Fla. school nurses to take 'no chances' approach | The Rebound Tampa Bay



School nurses are often the eyes and ears of illness at your child’s school. But with mounting concerns about students and coronavirus, what will school nurses be looking for and what should parents.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:26 Published 6 days ago