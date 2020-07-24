The NBA is reimagining the fan experience with Together mode in Microsoft Teams

Sharon Weaver RT @buckleyplanet: Reimagining how NBA fans and teams experience the game of basketball with Together mode in Microsoft Teams, via @jared_s… 5 hours ago
Christian Buckley #CollabTalk Reimagining how NBA fans and teams experience the game of basketball with Together mode in Microsoft Teams, via… https://t.co/8hrHtZKLce 10 hours ago
MyCloudIT Reimagining how NBA fans and teams experience the game of basketball with Together mode in Microsoft Teams - Micros… https://t.co/EDBvUqnuvx 23 hours ago
Alex Guerrero Serious Fyre Festival potential!
“The U Experience is dedicated to not only recreating but completely reimagining… https://t.co/F0ClB8NoTu 1 day ago
yuyoshi✨ RT @dsntedge: Reimagining how NBA fans and teams experience the game of basketball with Together mode in Microsoft Teams - Microsoft 365 Bl… 2 days ago
DN Reimagining how NBA fans and teams experience the game of basketball with Together mode in Microsoft Teams - Micros… https://t.co/1HF4l8qTcE 2 days ago
susan loftus (she/her) RT @CaitlynnPeetz14: With MCPS beginning the school year remotely, what does that mean for the approximately 7,000 service workers the dist… 2 days ago
Caitlynn Peetz With MCPS beginning the school year remotely, what does that mean for the approximately 7,000 service workers the d… https://t.co/AhVlOnA8SN 3 days ago