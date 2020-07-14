VIRTUAL TOUR! There is an Emerald Cove in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

You can only access these shamrock green, Jello-looking waves by boat!



Tweets about this Visit The USA RT @ArizonaTourism: Enjoy these emerald waters from the comfort of your own home with this virtual tour from @abc15. 💚 https://t.co/OyggNh6… 3 days ago Visit Arizona Enjoy these emerald waters from the comfort of your own home with this virtual tour from @abc15. 💚… https://t.co/bz4YMBRgz2 3 days ago