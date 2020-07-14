Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VIRTUAL TOUR! There is an Emerald Cove in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:59s - Published
VIRTUAL TOUR! There is an Emerald Cove in Arizona - ABC15 Digital
You can only access these shamrock green, Jello-looking waves by boat!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VisitTheUSAuk

Visit The USA RT @ArizonaTourism: Enjoy these emerald waters from the comfort of your own home with this virtual tour from @abc15. 💚 https://t.co/OyggNh6… 3 days ago

ArizonaTourism

Visit Arizona Enjoy these emerald waters from the comfort of your own home with this virtual tour from @abc15. 💚… https://t.co/bz4YMBRgz2 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

VIRTUAL TOUR! 5 unbelievable natural hideaways in Arizona - ABC15 Digital [Video]

VIRTUAL TOUR! 5 unbelievable natural hideaways in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

Go see Arizona's natural slip 'n slide for yourself!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:52Published
VIRTUAL TOUR! Secret beaches in Arizona - ABC15 Digital [Video]

VIRTUAL TOUR! Secret beaches in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

If it's serenity and solitude you're after, grab your floaties and head to one of our secret, off-the-beaten-path desert beaches.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:11Published
VIRTUAL TOUR! Head-scratching man-made wonders in Arizona - ABC15 Digital [Video]

VIRTUAL TOUR! Head-scratching man-made wonders in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

We're talking the Great Pyramids and the Great Wall. What about in Arizona?

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:50Published