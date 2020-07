From Simple Confusion to Confiscation: Some Nursing Homes Aren’t Giving Residents Their Stimulus Checks Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:41s - Published 3 seconds ago From Simple Confusion to Confiscation: Some Nursing Homes Aren’t Giving Residents Their Stimulus Checks KDKA's Meghan Schiller spoke with a man whose father did not receive his stimulus check. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Brows that WOW!



Here's an insider secret: brows are the key to a perfect makeup look! But did you know overtime they get old and start to loose their definition? Luckily we had brow expert Renee from Merle Norman stop.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 08:21 Published 7 hours ago Faces Of COVID: David McCawley



A family is questioning what happened at a Twin Cities care facility in the weeks leading up to their father's death from COVID-19, reports Liz Collin (2:27).WCCO 4 News At 5 - July 23, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:27 Published 4 days ago French children jump off building to escape fire



Two children escaped a blaze at an apartment in the French city of Grenoble by jumping into the arms of residents on the ground below.The two brothers, aged three and 10, were hanging from a window as.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 5 days ago