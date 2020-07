Teen shot at Las Vegas house party Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 1 day ago Teen shot at Las Vegas house party near Eastern and St. Louis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEING SHOT AT A HOUSE PARTY.IT HAPPENED AROUND THREE OH-CLOCK THIS MORNING...NEAR EASTERN AND SAINT LOUIS.METRO SAYS A FIGHT BROKE OUTBETWEEN TWO PEOPLE--- ONE OFTHEM PULLED OUT A GUN ANDSTARTED SHOOTING.THE VICTIM WAS HIT IN THE ARMAS HE WAS RUNNING AWAY.HE IS EXPECTED TO SURVIVE.NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE.PUT ON HOLD...AFTER SEEING AN OUTBREAK.THE PANDEMIC IS ONCE AGAIN....





