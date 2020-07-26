Marlins Could Play Orioles Wednesday If Coronavirus Tests Are 'Acceptable'
Monday night, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Network play could resume between the Orioles and the Marlins on Wednesday "if the testing results are acceptable."
MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by CoronavirusMLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday..
Orioles Game Cancelled After COVID-19 Outbreak Among Marlins, Reports SayA Orioles game scheduled for Monday night in Miami was cancelled, according to multiple reports, after a coronavirus outbreak was reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.
Marlins Reportedly Test Positive For CoronavirusCBS4's Mike Cugno reports the players who reportedly tested positive were Jose Urena, Garrett Cooper, Harold Ramirez and Jorge Alfaro.