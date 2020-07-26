Global  
 

Marlins Could Play Orioles Wednesday If Coronavirus Tests Are 'Acceptable'
Marlins Could Play Orioles Wednesday If Coronavirus Tests Are 'Acceptable'

Monday night, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Network play could resume between the Orioles and the Marlins on Wednesday "if the testing results are acceptable."

