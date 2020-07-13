Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies From Complications Of COVID-19
Gaby O’Donnell was 61 years old.
She and her husband, Greg O’Donnell, both tested positive earlier this month.
Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies Of COVID-19Mayor Robert Garcia said his mother had died after testing positive just earlier this month. Jasmine Viel reports.
'This Can Happen To Anybody': Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Opens Up About Mother, Stepfather Battling CoronavirusAs coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across California, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is opening up about his mother and stepfather, who are both on ventilators battling..
Long Beach Mayor's Mother, Stepfather On Ventilators After Testing Positive For COVID-19Mayor Robert Garcia said his mother is a healthcare worker who has worked at the same clinic for more than 25 years, and had been incredibly careful because she understood how serious the virus is.