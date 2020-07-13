Global  
 

Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies From Complications Of COVID-19
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies From Complications Of COVID-19

Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies From Complications Of COVID-19

Gaby O’Donnell was 61 years old.

She and her husband, Greg O’Donnell, both tested positive earlier this month.

