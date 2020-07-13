Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies From Complications Of COVID-19

Mother Of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Dies Of COVID-19



Mayor Robert Garcia said his mother had died after testing positive just earlier this month. Jasmine Viel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:25 Published 4 hours ago

'This Can Happen To Anybody': Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia Opens Up About Mother, Stepfather Battling Coronavirus



As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across California, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia is opening up about his mother and stepfather, who are both on ventilators battling.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:20 Published 2 weeks ago