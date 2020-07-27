Northwestern Seeks Participants For COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Studies
Northwestern University is looking for recruits for trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Karen Kreuger, the principal investigator of the registry, joins CBS 2's Brad Edwards to discuss the plan.
