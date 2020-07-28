Global  
 

Ex-49ers Star Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Ex-49ers Star Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape

Ex-49ers Star Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape

Dana Stubblefield sat in silence as a judge read the jury's verdict Monday: the former 49er was found guilty of rape, false imprisonment and a firearms charge.

Devin Fehely reports.

(7-27-20)

