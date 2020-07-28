Ex-49ers Star Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:12s - Published 5 minutes ago Ex-49ers Star Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape Dana Stubblefield sat in silence as a judge read the jury's verdict Monday: the former 49er was found guilty of rape, false imprisonment and a firearms charge. Devin Fehely reports. (7-27-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this William Brown RT @KNX1070: Former San Francisco @49ers player Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape. https://t.co/jGuVrm7sI5 1 minute ago DCdoozy Former 49ers star Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape in 2015 at Morgan Hill home https://t.co/ni9sKDdYaR 2 minutes ago KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Former San Francisco @49ers player Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape. https://t.co/jGuVrm7sI5 4 minutes ago GLOCKTIMUS PRIME RT @kron4news: #BREAKING: Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape, according to the Santa Clara County Di… 15 minutes ago RSSFeedsCloud Former 49ers star Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape in 2015 at Morgan Hill home https://t.co/lFriNTSoZh 17 minutes ago Scott Jennings RT @robertsalonga: BREAKING: Former #49ers star Dana Stubblefield found GUILTY of raping a prospective babysitter with threat of gun in Mor… 31 minutes ago Clarence Hill Jr RT @robertsalonga: NEW: Former #49ers star Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape in 2015 home encounter https://t.co/SIucyRQlz1 @mercnews… 33 minutes ago TPS WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?!?! 😡 https://t.co/98bi7RsyEM 43 minutes ago