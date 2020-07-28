Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

La Nina Watch means dry winter and longer fire season possible for Southern California
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:43s - Published
La Nina Watch means dry winter and longer fire season possible for Southern California
A lack of winter rain means the fire season could be longer than usual.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

HELP PREVENT CROWDS.DICK'S SPORTING GOODS ANDWALMART WILL ALSO DO THESAME.




You Might Like


Tweets about this