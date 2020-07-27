Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:00s - Published 5 minutes ago Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell Civil rights icon congressman John Lewis is the first Black lawmaker ever to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. Natalie Brand reports. (7-27-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Grateful American Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returned One Last Time. The body of John Lewis crossed the Edm… https://t.co/07SiXKiFyG 9 hours ago sunbeam saleem i totally understand the ways it might seem terrible for john lewis' body to be taken across that bridge. but i als… https://t.co/atAfrGUe5y 12 hours ago John Wesley Lowery Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returned One Last Time. The body of John Lewis crossed the Edm… https://t.co/A0sWESO5uv 13 hours ago US Live News * Body of John Lewis makes final journey over Selma bridge Al Jazeera English * John Lewis Crosses Selma Bridge On… https://t.co/wZ0sxJsoBm 1 day ago