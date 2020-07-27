Global  
 

Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Civil rights icon congressman John Lewis is the first Black lawmaker ever to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Natalie Brand reports.

(7-27-20)

News Brief: COVID-19 Relief Plan, Portland Protests, Remembering John Lews

Republicans will unveil the latest version of a coronavirus relief package. Protests continue in...
NPR - Published

Body of John Lewis arrives in DC to lie in state at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The body of the late Rep. John Lewis has arrived in Washington to lie in state as...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS News


Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John Lewis

Joe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



GratefulAmer

Grateful American Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returned One Last Time. The body of John Lewis crossed the Edm… https://t.co/07SiXKiFyG 9 hours ago

angbe3n

sunbeam saleem i totally understand the ways it might seem terrible for john lewis' body to be taken across that bridge. but i als… https://t.co/atAfrGUe5y 12 hours ago

drjwlowery

John Wesley Lowery Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returned One Last Time. The body of John Lewis crossed the Edm… https://t.co/A0sWESO5uv 13 hours ago

USLiveNews

US Live News * Body of John Lewis makes final journey over Selma bridge  Al Jazeera English * John Lewis Crosses Selma Bridge On… https://t.co/wZ0sxJsoBm 1 day ago


Honoring the life of John Lewis [Video]

Honoring the life of John Lewis

Honoring the life of John Lewis, congressman, and civil rights icon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:37Published
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill [Video]

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:11Published
Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol [Video]

Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. Capitol

The late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:27Published