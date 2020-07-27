Body of Rep. John Lewis Returned to Capitol Hill for DC Farewell
Civil rights icon congressman John Lewis is the first Black lawmaker ever to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.
Natalie Brand reports.
(7-27-20)
Honoring the life of John LewisHonoring the life of John Lewis, congressman, and civil rights icon.
Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol HillA motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and..
Rep. John Lewis Lies In State At U.S. CapitolThe late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.