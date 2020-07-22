Global  
 

Participants Sought in Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:07s
Participants Sought in Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine

Participants Sought in Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine

The fight against COVID-19 marked a major milestone on Monday as the final trial involving an experimental vaccine began in the United States.

Allen Martin reports.

(7-27-20)

